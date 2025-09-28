Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.