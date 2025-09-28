City Holding Co. Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.68.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

