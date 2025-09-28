Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $103.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

