Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.68.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

