2,695 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $126.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.15.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

