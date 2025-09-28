City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.