Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

