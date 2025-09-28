WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $936.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $926.99. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

