WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 156.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GS opened at $802.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.32 and a 200-day moving average of $647.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

