RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $200,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $165.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

