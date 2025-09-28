Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.