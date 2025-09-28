RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,079.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,819.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,980.10 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

