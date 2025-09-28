Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 49,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 39,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Aurora Spine Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$22.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.