Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average of $291.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

