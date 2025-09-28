Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

