Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,326 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

