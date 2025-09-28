SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 572 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $605.21 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.50 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.14.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.