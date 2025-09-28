Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

