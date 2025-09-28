Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 15th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 8.1% increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%
FITB stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
