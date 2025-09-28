1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.5% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

JNJ opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

