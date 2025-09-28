Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,524,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.