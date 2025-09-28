Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

