First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 27.8% increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

FBNC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,485. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 157.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.