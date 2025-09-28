Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,965 shares of company stock worth $551,536 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

