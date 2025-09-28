Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8%

BKR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

