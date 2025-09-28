Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1,461.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

