CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,446 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $386.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.