McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 732.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 407,982 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.10 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.48 and its 200-day moving average is $306.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

