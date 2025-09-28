LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

