Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $83.02 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $83,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $203.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

