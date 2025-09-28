Lakewood Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $200.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

