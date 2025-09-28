BayBridge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cameco by 112.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3,927.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.