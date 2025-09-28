Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Investar Stock Up 0.4%

ISTR stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62. Investar has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

