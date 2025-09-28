State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.80 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

