Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after buying an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,355,000 after purchasing an additional 446,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $594.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

