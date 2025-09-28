Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.