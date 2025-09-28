Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.65. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

