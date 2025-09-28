Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 272.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ANET opened at $142.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,520,816 shares of company stock worth $979,873,167 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

