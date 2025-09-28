Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 78.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

