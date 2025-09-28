Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.89. The company has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.