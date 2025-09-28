City Holding Co. Sells 285 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

