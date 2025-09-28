Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $80,000 Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.44.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.