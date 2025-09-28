Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

