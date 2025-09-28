Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML opened at $951.52 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $977.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $777.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

