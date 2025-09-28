Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.50.

Strategy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $309.06 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $157.02 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.87.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

