Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FI opened at $129.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

