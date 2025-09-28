Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 78,332.0% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.