Yum China $YUMC Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yum China by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 35.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

