Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,894,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after buying an additional 869,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,780,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

ING Group Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

