Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

